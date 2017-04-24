Tattoo lovers gather in Scranton for ...

Tattoo lovers gather in Scranton for eighth annual EC Tattoo Convention

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

Zach Stevens of Loyalty Barber shop cuts the hair of Ethan Hopkins, 12 of Waymart, durning the Electric City Tattoo Convention in Scranton April 21. Amanda April June of Binghamton, N.Y., performs on stage swallowing a coat hanger while laying on a bed of nails during the Electric City Tattoo Convention Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC