Ringling Brothers Circus Takes Final Bow in Our Area

It's the end of an era as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus performed for the last time in our area. Ringling Brothers first female ringmaster kicked off the final show at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre, ending a history of local performances that began in 1919.

