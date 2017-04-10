Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baileya s Circus takes final NEPA bow Updated at

With a flourish of her arms and a twinkle of her dazzling golden coat and top hat, ringmaster Kristen Michelle Wilson welcomed the crowd to “a great American tradition.” People seated in the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday evening accepted her welcome with raucous cheers as clowns, trapeze artists, jugglers and other performers spilled from behind a red curtain onto the arena floor, kicking off the opening number of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Circus XTREME for the last time in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.