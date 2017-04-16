Reunions 4/16/2017
Coughlin High School, Class of 1972, will hold its 45th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township. Buffet style dinner will be served.
