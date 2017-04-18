Relix premieres Cabinet single a Bottom of the Seaa from a Cool Rivera album
Mandolin player and vocalist J.P. Biondo of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-based bluegrass ensemble Cabinet spoke to Weekender in March to discuss the upcoming fifth rendition of the band's hometown music festival, Susquehanna Breakdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC