Raising Money for the American Heart Association with 'Fire and Ice'
It was an evening of fine dining and a little dancing in Wilkes-Barre, all to raise money for the American Heart Association. The 2017 Northeast Pennsylvania Heart Ball was hosted at the Westmoreland Club on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Fri
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC