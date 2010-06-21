ruda, License: N/A, Created: 2010:06:21 13:06:23
THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE The city received about $11,000 in user-fee revenue from the Kistler Pool and the tennis courts in Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre officials said. WILKES-BARRE - The city will save more than $40,000 by not opening the Kistler swimming pool this summer and not filling more than 30 seasonal positions that were filled last year, according to city Administrator Ted Wampole.
