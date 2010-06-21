THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE The city received about $11,000 in user-fee revenue from the Kistler Pool and the tennis courts in Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre officials said. WILKES-BARRE - The city will save more than $40,000 by not opening the Kistler swimming pool this summer and not filling more than 30 seasonal positions that were filled last year, according to city Administrator Ted Wampole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.