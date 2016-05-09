N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:05:09 21:04:12
Nanticoke police have secured an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man accused of stealing computers valued at $33,174 from Greater Nanticoke Area High School in a June 2016 burglary, according to a police news release. Enrique Bacilio, 19, is the suspect, and his last known address is 160 Midland Ct., Wilkes-Barre, police said.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
