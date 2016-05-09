Nanticoke police have secured an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man accused of stealing computers valued at $33,174 from Greater Nanticoke Area High School in a June 2016 burglary, according to a police news release. Enrique Bacilio, 19, is the suspect, and his last known address is 160 Midland Ct., Wilkes-Barre, police said.

