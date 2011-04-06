N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2011:04:06 14:44:13
Avoca native Mary Pat Julias wants to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Mayfield and Wilkes-Barre as part of a larger ambition: to offer a holistic approach to helping people become healthy and lead productive lives. Julias is among hundreds of applicants statewide seeking 39 state permits to become part of Pennsylvania's new medical marijuana industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC