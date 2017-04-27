PennDOT Planning Work on Interstate 81

PennDOT Planning Work on Interstate 81

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

PennDOT officials say the repairs to the interstate will happen between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport exit and the Drinker Street exit in Dunmore. The work will take place in the beginning of May and take up to three weeks to complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... 1 hr Salsa 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC