PennDOT Planning Work on Interstate 81
PennDOT officials say the repairs to the interstate will happen between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport exit and the Drinker Street exit in Dunmore. The work will take place in the beginning of May and take up to three weeks to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
