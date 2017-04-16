One Dead After Crash in Luzerne County
The crash occurred along South Main Road in the Lee Park section of Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. According to police, a car with four passengers was traveling southbound when it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC