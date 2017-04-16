One Dead After Crash in Luzerne County

One Dead After Crash in Luzerne County

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The crash occurred along South Main Road in the Lee Park section of Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. According to police, a car with four passengers was traveling southbound when it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Letterman
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC