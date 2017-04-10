Officials Frustrated By PA Fire Depar...

Officials Frustrated By PA Fire Department's Latest Black Eye

April 14--WILKES-BARRE, PA -- The jail sentence handed down Wednesday to the township fire chief's son is the latest black eye for a department riddled with controversy the past decade. With the township still reeling from a theft scandal that sent the former chief to prison, the current chief's son, Richard Hart Jr., 19, is now behind bars for an arson that destroyed a home.

