No injuries reported in LCTA bus fire

A Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus burst into flames outside of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen shortly before noon.Wilkes-Barre city firefighters quickly got the fire under control and no injuries were reported, according to police.cv15busfirep2Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Wilkes-Barre city firefighters worked quickly Friday to get a fire on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus under control. The bus, which came to a stop outside the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, was billowing thick, white smoke from its back after the fire was reported shortly before noon.

