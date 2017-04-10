No injuries reported in LCTA bus fire

No injuries reported in LCTA bus fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus burst into flames outside of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen shortly before noon.Wilkes-Barre city firefighters quickly got the fire under control and no injuries were reported, according to police.cv15busfirep2Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Wilkes-Barre city firefighters worked quickly Friday to get a fire on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus under control. The bus, which came to a stop outside the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, was billowing thick, white smoke from its back after the fire was reported shortly before noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC