NEPA-based band Cabinet decides to move forward without original drummer
In a Facbook statement released on April 20, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-based Americana group Cabinet announced they'll be pushing on without original drummer Jami Novak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC