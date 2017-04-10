National Poetry Month: Poetry in Tran...

National Poetry Month: Poetry in Transit Call for Submissions

Let us put your poem on the bus! Poetry In Transit, an award-winning community program, invites your participation. Patterned after the Poetry In Motion program on New York's Transit System, along with London's Poems on the Underground, Poetry In Transit displays poetry in advertising space inside Luzerne County Transportation Authority buses.

