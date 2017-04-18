Nanticoke murder suspect captured
Wilkes-Barre police, state police and U.S. Marshals arrested Antoine McNeal, 33, of Wilkes-Barre early Wednesday afternoon on East Northampton Street, police said. McNeal is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Brandon Smith outside Smith's family home on West Church Street in Nanticoke in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC