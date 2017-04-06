Namedropper, April 6, 2017 -- Theatrical awards dinner, Night at the Races
Committee members planning St. Joseph's Center Auxiliary Night at the Races for Friday, April 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, include, seated from left: Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M., Roseann Brutico and Lisa Rigau. Standing: Nancy Murray, Mary Lynn O'Bell, Lisa Davis, Annette Rose, Karen Paluszeski, Terry Pidgeon, Terri Crambo, Bob Connors, Karen Clifford and Jack DeLeo.
