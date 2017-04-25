Namedropper, April 25, 2017 -- Celebrating great performances
Diva Productions representatives at the NPTA ceremony include, seated from left: Margo Azzarelli, James Finnerty, Alex Loroto, Marnie Azzarelli and Kate Hurley, and standing: Paige Baliski, Dominick Azzurelli, Michael Madajeski, April Holgate, Leba Lanton, Paul J. Gallo and David Spitzer. Silver Birches Resort in Hawley provided the setting as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance celebrated great performances during its 20th anniversary annual awards dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC