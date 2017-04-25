Namedropper, April 25, 2017 -- Celebrating great performances

Diva Productions representatives at the NPTA ceremony include, seated from left: Margo Azzarelli, James Finnerty, Alex Loroto, Marnie Azzarelli and Kate Hurley, and standing: Paige Baliski, Dominick Azzurelli, Michael Madajeski, April Holgate, Leba Lanton, Paul J. Gallo and David Spitzer. Silver Birches Resort in Hawley provided the setting as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance celebrated great performances during its 20th anniversary annual awards dinner.

