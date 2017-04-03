N.J. cop accused of drunken crashes i...

N.J. cop accused of drunken crashes in 2 Pa. towns waives 1st hearing

Authorities say Washington Township police officer William McCarthy III was involved in a DWI crash in Hazleton, Pa. on Thursday.

