Merger could save W-B Area $2 million
The Wilkes-Barre Area School District can save about $2 million a year by eliminating 20 teaching jobs with a merger of Meyers and Coughlin high schools, Superintendent Brian Costello said at Monday's school board meeting. The merger would allow the district to consolidate courses while keeping an average class size of 24 students, Costello said.
