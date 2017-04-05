Meet The RailRiders 2017
Newswatch 16 Sports caught up with many of this year's Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at the PNC Field, just before the season begins. Take a moment and Meet The RailRiders! Returning Skipper Al Pedrique is first up with a reflection on the special end to the 2016 Season with Governor Cup and AAA Championship wins! He then gives us a sneak peek at this year's prospects.
