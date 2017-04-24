McGlynn Learning Center to host golf tournament
The McGlynn Learning Center will host the 11th annual "Play Fore the Kids" golf tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Edgewood in the Pines Golf Course, Drums. The tournament will be conducted in a scramble format with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $400 per foursome or $100 per golfer with a tournament limit of 120 golfers.
