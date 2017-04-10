Mayor George should spare pool and parks

Looking for ways to save money after a costly March blizzard busted the snow-removal budget, Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George has chosen to eliminate summer programs that benefit children and families who need them the most. George's administration has announced it will not hire lifeguards or park attendants this summer, meaning no swimming at the Kistler pool and no organized activities in the city's parks.

