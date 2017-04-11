Many willing to welcome Syrian refugees
Editor: Over the past few weeks, the Peace and Justice Center of Wilkes-Barre has hosted a series of events featuring guest speakers who have described their struggles against discrimination or their experiences as refugees fleeing the war in Syria. One young man, who arrived with his family in the United States less than two years ago, described to us the long and complicated vetting process that he and his family endured, including one stretch of questioning that lasted six hours, leaving him mentally and physically exhausted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC