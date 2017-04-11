Many willing to welcome Syrian refugees

Editor: Over the past few weeks, the Peace and Justice Center of Wilkes-Barre has hosted a series of events featuring guest speakers who have described their struggles against discrimination or their experiences as refugees fleeing the war in Syria. One young man, who arrived with his family in the United States less than two years ago, described to us the long and complicated vetting process that he and his family endured, including one stretch of questioning that lasted six hours, leaving him mentally and physically exhausted.

