Manhunt for Individuals Wanted in Hazleton

Helicopters loomed overhead in Luzerne County, while officers from several different departments searched on the ground for three men, after they allegedly fired a gun at another car in Hazleton. Police warned the community that Alajan De La Cruz-Gross, Scarly Hiciano-Rivera and Cesar Joel Brito Polanco were potentially armed and dangerous.

