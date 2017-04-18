Local Couple Urges Giving

Local Couple Urges Giving

More than 250 business, health care and community leaders gathered recently at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre to fight heart disease and stroke at the annual Northeast PA Heart Ball. The fire-and-ice-themed gala raised more than $177,000 for the American Heart Association.

