Live Town Hall with Sen. Bob Casey to air on WJET

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. announced Friday that WHTM-TV , WTAJ-TV , WYOU-TV and WJET-TV will host a live Town Hall meeting with United States Sen. Bob Casey on Wednesday at 7 p.m. "This Week in Pennsylvania: Senator Bob Casey Town Hall" will be produced by Nexstar before a live audience of local voters in four Pennsylvania markets including, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Johnstown-Altoona-State College and Erie. To facilitate an engaging and dynamic discussion between local voters and Senator Casey, the Town Hall will be moderated by leading local Pennsylvania news anchors and journalists Dennis Owens of WHTM-TV, John Clay of WTAJ-TV, Andy Mehalshick of WYOU-TV and Sean Lafferty of WJET-TV.

