lccc
Russin, an Office Information Technology major, was named as the Outstanding Adult Learner for her academic achievement, as well as her commitment to community service and participation in college activities. At LCCC, Russin is president of the College's Adult Learners Association, as well as Student Representative to LCCC's Foundation Board of Directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC