Lawmakers giddy over gambling Grants finance pet projects; treatment rolls snake eyes
As local lawmakers distributed state funds derived from gambling proceeds, a sign at Mohegan Sun Pocono is part of the casino's effort to deter minors from gambling. Local legislators took great delight this week in handing out millions of dollars that gamblers lost last year to state-sanctioned casinos.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
