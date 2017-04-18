Jury selection slated in inmate's trial in guard's death
Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the death penalty trial of an inmate charged in a guard's death in a federal prison in Pennsylvania four years ago. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is charged in the February 2013 stabbing death of corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.
