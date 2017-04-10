Jury: Race played a role in officer's firing
A former correctional officer at State Correctional Institution at Dallas has won a $62,000 verdict against the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections after a federal jury found his race was a determining factor in his firing. Ricardo C. Jackson of Factoryville filed suit in November 2013 alleging he was fired in May 2011 because he is black.
