Judge to speak at residents meeting

Editor: Our guest for the April 12 South Wilkes-Barre Residents' Association meeting will be Luzerne County District Judge Rick Cronauer. Committees will meet at 6:30 p.m. and Judge Cronauer will be addressing questions from those in attendance at 7 p.m. All meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month in the basement Community Room at the Firwood United Methodist Church, Old River Road and Dagobert Street in South Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.