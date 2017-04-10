Jewish community celebrates Passover

DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Ida Lubin and and Elizabeth Rohrman sing a Passover song after lighting the Passover candle. DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Above: Rabbi Larry Kaplan, right, holds the microphone as Richard Kline sings at the Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.