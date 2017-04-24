Inmate's mother files lawsuit over LCCF elevator death

The mother of an inmate who died after falling down an elevator shaft at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility filed suit last week against several businesses responsible for manufacturing and maintaining the elevator. The lawsuit, filed late Friday afternoon on behalf of Kia L. Bradford, of Colonia, New Jersey, alleges that the death of her son Timothy D. Gilliam Jr., 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was preventable if the defendants "appropriately carried out their respective responsibilities."

