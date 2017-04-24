Inmate's mother files lawsuit over LC...

Inmate's mother files lawsuit over LCCF elevator death

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The mother of an inmate who died after falling down an elevator shaft at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility filed suit last week against several businesses responsible for manufacturing and maintaining the elevator. The lawsuit, filed late Friday afternoon on behalf of Kia L. Bradford, of Colonia, New Jersey, alleges that the death of her son Timothy D. Gilliam Jr., 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was preventable if the defendants "appropriately carried out their respective responsibilities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC