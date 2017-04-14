Holiday Traffic Starting to Pile Up in Luzerne County

INTERSTATE 81, LUZERNE COUNTY - Drivers all across the region are getting ready to make their trek back home for the Easter holiday - and often times, that means traffic troubles for those on the roads. Newswatch 16 has had crews along major thoroughfares in the Luzerne County corridor, and it's looking like this Easter commute may not be as bad as some are expecting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.