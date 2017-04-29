Habitat for Humanity's 9th annual bike ride set for May 7

As the landscape grows greener with warm weather, bicyclists swarm to take advantage of the scenery and challenging courses in the Back Mountain. One favorite event is the Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride, which is celebrating its ninth anniversary on May 7. Bringing between 150 and 200 bikers each year depending on weather, the 35 mile bike ride - and the additional spin classes at Vive Health and Fitness in Kingston - are the single biggest special-interest fundraising event for the Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer Coordinator Mary Beth Allen said.

