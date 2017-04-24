Good Skates for a Great Cause
Jason Jarecki from the Toyota Sportsplex on Coal St in Wilkes Barre talks to WILK's Sue Henry about a member of the ice-skating community who is battling breast cancer. A fundraiser to help with medical costs will happen tomorrow afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Fri
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC