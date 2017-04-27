Geisinger Offers 55 Acres to Wilkes-Barre Area for New School
An area hospital in Luzerne County has offered to help the Wilkes-Barre Area School District find a new place to build its new high school. The property on East Mountain sits across from Geisinger Wyoming Valley's emergency entrance.
