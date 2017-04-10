Fellerman & Ciarimboli Receives 2017 ...

Fellerman & Ciarimboli Receives 2017 Best of the Times Leader Readers' Choice Award

Fellerman & Ciarimboli, a law firm with offices located in Wilkes-Barre, Dunmore, and Philadelphia, PA, and lawyers who handle semi truck accident and a variety of other personal injury cases, is pleased to announce that they are a recipient of a 2017 Best of the Times Leader Readers' Choice Award. Specifically, Fellerman & Ciarimboli is a recipient of the Best of the Times Leader Readers' Choice Award for law firms.

