Father angry over 'sexts' to daughter sentenced for beating sender, friend
A father angered over "sext" messages his daughter received on Facebook was sentenced to serve up to 23 months in jail after luring her suitor to Kirby Park and beating him and another man severely enough to send them to a hospital. William J. Hagenbaugh IV, 36, of 19 Green St., Edwardsville, was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the Luzerne County Correctional Center after previously pleading guilty to charges of robbery and simple assault.
