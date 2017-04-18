Ex-teacher gets parole for DUI crash

Ex-teacher gets parole for DUI crash

Kathleen Ann Beltrami, 54, of Drums, leaves Penn Place after sentencing before Judge Mundy. cv19beltrami Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice WILKES-BARRE - Two days after hitting and seriously wounding a motorcyclist in her second drunken driving case in six months, a former Drums school teacher put herself into rehab at her own expense - a fact that saved her from going to jail Tuesday.

