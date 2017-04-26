ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter, First Half Financial Results

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. today reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended March 31, 2017, the Company reported net income of $3.6 million or $0.34 per diluted share compared with $4.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

