Employment Expo 2017
If you're among the many looking for work in our area, an event considered "one of northeastern Pennsylvania's largest employment expos" could be just what you need! "Employment Expo 2017" takes place Tuesday, April 11, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It's been happening for more than 20 years. This year, there are more than 1,000 full-time positions up for grabs along with hundreds of part-time jobs.
