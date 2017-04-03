Economic developers gear up for successful startups in business incubators
PepperJam employees attend a seminar in the new technology workshop in the Innovation Center in Wilkes-Barre. Mark Moran cv15pepperjamp3 Patrick W. Sandone, III , president of Net Driven speaks inside a conference room at the company offices in the Scranton Enterprise Center on Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton.
