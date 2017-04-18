Earth Day ralliers march for science, bash Trump

People gather at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a March for Science sponsored by the Earth Day Committee on Saturday, April 22, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER A rally attendee wears a horse mask at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a March for Science. WILKES-BARRE - About 100 people rallied in support of science and the planet on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday, the 48th annual Earth Day.

