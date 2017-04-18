Earth Day ralliers march for science, bash Trump
People gather at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a March for Science sponsored by the Earth Day Committee on Saturday, April 22, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER A rally attendee wears a horse mask at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a March for Science. WILKES-BARRE - About 100 people rallied in support of science and the planet on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday, the 48th annual Earth Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC