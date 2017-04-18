Curtain Call: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sister Act among show openings this weekend

ANGEL BERLANE MULCAHY / ON MY CUE PHOTOGRAPHY From left, Ian Owens, Kristina Toussaint, Dane Bower, Amanda Reese and Adam Moore perform in the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre's newest production, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." The 2004 hit by David Yazbek, based on the 1988 film, is set on the French Riviera and follows two highly competitive con men, each on a quest to outdo the other for a bundle of cash and the love of a woman.

