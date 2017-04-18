Curtain Call: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sister Act among show openings this weekend
ANGEL BERLANE MULCAHY / ON MY CUE PHOTOGRAPHY From left, Ian Owens, Kristina Toussaint, Dane Bower, Amanda Reese and Adam Moore perform in the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre's newest production, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." The 2004 hit by David Yazbek, based on the 1988 film, is set on the French Riviera and follows two highly competitive con men, each on a quest to outdo the other for a bundle of cash and the love of a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC