Couple hopes to open indoor skatepark
A millennial couple from Wilkes-Barre wants to provide a place where the local extreme sports community and those under 21 can have safe fun. Mikki St. Pierre and Jeffery Mushell plan to open Keystone Rampworks, an entertainment complex that would include an indoor park for skateboarders and BMX riders as well as a cafe that would host concerts and musical events.
