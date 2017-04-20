Community Digest

The City of Wilkes-Barre is now accepting applications for summer jobs for park maintenance/labor positions. Applications are available in the Human Resources Office, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 and online at wilkes-barre.city/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017-Summer-Application-for-website.pdf.

