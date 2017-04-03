Community digest

COUNTY/MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE TAX ADVISORY: The Luzerne County Treasurer's Office reminds Luzerne County property owners the discount period for all 2017 county real estate tax bills ends Friday, April 7. Discount payments bearing a U.S. Postal Service postmark of April 7 or earlier will be accepted by all tax collectors. Mail both parts of the tax bill with a self-addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is desired.

