Community digest

Community digest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

COUNTY/MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE TAX ADVISORY: The Luzerne County Treasurer's Office reminds Luzerne County property owners the discount period for all 2017 county real estate tax bills ends Friday, April 7. Discount payments bearing a U.S. Postal Service postmark of April 7 or earlier will be accepted by all tax collectors. Mail both parts of the tax bill with a self-addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is desired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Luzerne County was issued at April 04 at 4:45AM EDT

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC