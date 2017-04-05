Communities Scramble to Pay for Blizzard Snow Removal
State and local governments in nine counties in our area spent $11.5million in the two days after the March blizzard. That wasn't nearly enough to qualify for federal aid that so many communities were counting on.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
